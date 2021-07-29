Michael Andrew advances to the 200-meter Individual Medley final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Olympic Team swimmer Michael Andrew Wednesday night swam his way into the final of the 200-meter Individual Medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew finished second in his race at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

He led the field after the first three laps, but was beaten at the wall.

His time of 1:56.40 in the preliminary round earned him a number 1 ranking for Wednesday night's semifinal round.

The final will be shown Thursday night at 9:16 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Andrew, who used to live and train in Lawrence, Kansas, finished fourth Sunday in the 100m breastroke.

