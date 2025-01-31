U.S. Rep. Sam Graves says helicopter was not at right altitude at time of fatal plane collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - MO 6th District) said Friday that the military helicopter involved in Wednesday night's fatal crash involving an American Airlines jet was not at the correct altitude when the collision occurred.

"There is a ceiling running up and down those corridors and we need to find out why that ceiling was busted," said Graves during a phone interview with KSHB 41's Rae Daniel.

A National Transportation Safety Board official said at a news conference Friday afternoon that there are layers of issues being looked into, including communication issues directly between military and commercial aircraft.

Investigators have recovered the black box recorder from a military helicopter that collided with jet

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure chairman said he does not have any concerns about safety after the collision but stressed the need to gather more information.

"We just need to get all the information, all the facts before we can really understand what happened," said Graves.

Graves also expressed empathy towards the victims' families.

"This is just a terrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the families that have lost loved ones," said Graves.

