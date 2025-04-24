UAW Local 31 members make time to decompress amidst layoffs, changing economy

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

Members of UAW Local 31 are facing uncertain times as layoffs and economic challenges loom over the automotive industry.

Despite these difficulties, the union emphasizes unity and resilience among its workforce.

Temieka Shannon, an employee at the General Motors Fairfax plant for over 25 years and UAW Local 31 member, has been temporarily laid off since November due to retooling for the Chevy Bolt EV.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Temieka Shannon, a employee at the General Motors Fairfax plant for over 25 years

“No one likes change, but change is imminent,” Shannon said, reflecting on the ongoing adjustments in their industry. “We see the clouds change every day all day.”

With layoffs impacting the workforce, UAW Local 31 President Dontay Wilson is focused on fostering a sense of community.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dontay Wilson, UAW Local 31 president

“Sometimes you just need an excuse to put some food on the grill and let your hair down a little bit,” Wilson said, highlighting Wednesday's May Day BBQ organized for members as a way to decompress during these turbulent times.

This year's event took place in April, but many members agree its not too soon to decompress.

Wilson says he expects employees will return to work in May.

The union is also coping with new auto tariffs introduced by the federal government, which are part of broader economic shift affecting the industry.

UAW president Shawn Fain came out in support of the auto tariffs’ potential to restore union jobs with American-made vehicles.

“General Motors imports a lot of foreign parts into the country,” Shannon said, who says she also sees the value in tariffs bringing jobs back to America and benefitting entrepreneurs. “So I’m curious to know how that’s going to affect our workforce strength.”

Wilson expressed optimism about the same idea.

"Our number one concern is good-paying jobs with livable wages and benefits for our families," he stated. "Whether that happens through tariffs, we'll applaud that."

Bipartisan collaboration is in play as Kansas legislators have collaborated on a bill to waive the employment search requirement for auto workers during layoffs.

This came after struggles several members of Local 31 saw over trying to access their unemployment checks in a timely manner, or at all.

“It caused our membership a lot of frustration and complication,” Shannon said. “My husband in particular went four weeks without a payment from unemployment. There are still hurdles and obstacles that many people are facing.”

Wilson says General Motors preferred employees not to work while being laid off, but state law initially required workers to seek out jobs during the layoff period, which countered the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

“Our membership has been suffering throughout this unemployment process,” Wilson said. “That takes a lot out of you.”

The proposed bill was not passed in a bill form, rather, it was in the overall Budget bill (SB 125) as a proviso.

Several of these legislators were present at Wednesday's event, including people there to show solidarity like a representative from the Working Kansas Alliance, Governor Laura Kelly’s office and Mayor Tyrone Garner.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Ty Masterson, Kansas State Senator (R)

“At the end of the day, our goal is good-paying jobs,” Wilson reiterated. “Any policy, any person or any political party that is going to be on the side of labor, we’re going to be on the side of them. UAW local 31 in specific, we are not Democrat, we are not Republican, we are labor."

Despite the challenges they face, Local 31 members remain committed to solidarity and community support.

“It all depends on how we look at it, what perspective we have going into it,” Shannon said.

As UAW Local 31 adapts to the evolving landscape of the auto industry, their resolve to stand together offers hope amid the uncertainty.