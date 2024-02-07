UK Chiefs fan gambled by buying ticket to Las Vegas months before Super Bowl match-up was determined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every year, lucky fans experience their first Super Bowl. This year, one of those fans is flying in from the United Kingdom.

Ben Elmes took a gamble buying a plane ticket to Las Vegas back at the start of October, months before the Super Bowl face-off had been determined. Elmes is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, becoming a member of the Kingdom after the London game in 2015.

He told KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw when the team went through a questionable patch, he wondered if the dice would still roll in his favor. Thankfully, he didn’t waste his “flat money” and will be surrounded by red in Vegas.

"To be with lots of Kansas City fans down the strip in the casinos, in different bars, that's gonna be amazing," Elmes said. "It’s gonna be brilliant, seeing all the Chief banners, the colors, everything in that stadium and the Raiders haven't even played a playoff game there yet. So that's good. That's gonna top it all off as well.”

Elmes has seen the Chiefs play in London, Germany, Los Angeles and soon Las Vegas. The next stop he hopes to make is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He said if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, he will immediately book a flight to Kansas City and attend the home opener of the 2024-25 season.