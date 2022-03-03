Ukrainian journalist shares stories surviving Russian invasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 25-year-old Nadiia Sukha is a journalist working in Ukraine whose life has taken a drastic change.

“I had big plans for my life and I woke up to the sounds of explosions,” Sukha said.

The day Russia invaded Ukraine became a rude awakening for Sukha.

“I want to be useful for my country. I want to oppose Russian aggression. I can do it on the information front and I can also help people who need help here in Kyiv,” Sukha said.

As a young journalist, she is on the front lines risking her safety, showing the world what her country has endured.

“Some people from another country who want to capture my country can kill me and can kill my friends, can kill my family,” Sukah said. “Many people in our city hide in shelters, some children are born in shelters,” Sukah said.

Sukah is doing her part shedding light on the threats and attacks impacting Ukraine.

“I see the suffering of peaceful people, little children, and I see this news about deaths and how people are dying. Of course it’s very difficult and of course it’s unfair,” she said.

Sukah says it is frighting to work as a journalist in Ukraine as Russia's invasion increases.

“Not all journalists can work in the epicenter of events, because in Ukraine it can be a problem with our safety. Not all journalist have appropriate safety equipment like helmets and bullet proof vests,” Sukah said.

According to Sukah, it’s important to stop the spread of misinformation surrounding the events in Ukraine.

“We will continue to spread information and tell our citizens, our residents and tell the world about current events, we have a lot of video documents and facts and we are ready to defend,” Sukah said.

While working, Sukah worries about loved ones, and takes every call and message she receives. Including one she took during her interview with KSHB 41 News from her boyfriend who is fighting to defend their home.

“Sorry, but my boyfriend called me and he is in Donbas now and I don’t have a connection with him for a few days, can we take do a little break?” Sukah said.

Sukah continues to put herself in harm's way to share the stories of Ukrainians. She says she is comforted knowing her people are strong and not willing to back down from the fight.

“The most emotional part for me was when I understood all of Ukrainians are really united, and we feel very strong, and we support each other, and when I understood I am not alone,” Sukha said. “88% of people in Ukraine are confident that we will win this war and that enemy will go away from our country, and I am one of these people,” she said.