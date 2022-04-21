Ukrainian Kansas City residents collect medical, tactical supplies to donate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Citians continue to come together to help support the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainian KC-area resident Lidiya Gettya is asking community members to donate medical and tactical supplies to send to Ukraine.

Some items she's asking for include bandaids, antiseptic wipes, aspirin, burn aid, emergency blankets, IV starter kits, drones, GPS, military boots, satellite phones and tactical backpacks.

Gettya and other Ukrainians who live in the Kansas City area hit the ground running when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began to raise money and collect donations to send back to the country. She has helped collect hundreds of items that have already been sent over.

"We can't stop now, we just don't have the right, every Ukrainian in Kansas City we feel it's part of our home, it's part of our heart," Gettya said.

Gettya said the needs of Ukrainians change week to week. Based on conversations she's had with groups in Ukraine, there is a desperate need for medical and tactical supplies right now.

"We will continue to provide everything that they need and everything we can," Gettya said.

Anyone who wants to donate supplies can visit the Stand with Ukraine KC Facebook page.

Ukrainian Overland Park resident Vera Glywa is also working to help her home country. Glywa helped organize a wheelchair drive several weeks ago and collected 30 wheelchairs, 50 walkers and canes and crutches to send to Ukraine.

"It's amazing, just amazing," Glywa said.

She said she was blown away by her community's support.

"The people are extraordinary, it's family and friends you know and then all of a sudden people that you don't even know, they feel for the country and they just are so generous," Glywa said.

With family members in Ukraine, the last few months have been difficult for her.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking, I watch the news and it's just depressing, depressing to watch," Glywa said.

Even if it's something small, both women say every donation makes a big difference, and they will always be grateful to Kansas City for helping their home country.

"The outpouring of support for Ukraine is just tremendous, keep that up, and we just hope for the best," Glywa said.