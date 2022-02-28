Ukrainian musician records performance after illuminated Union Station receives global support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Ukrainian musician and educator recorded a performance Sunday night at Union Station in celebration of Ukrainian culture after the image of Union Station illuminated blue and gold gained national support for its imagery of solidarity with Ukraine.

Kansas City stands in support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine https://t.co/jtDzHcK8rs — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 28, 2022

Union Station President and CEO George Guastello said it is vital to understand the importance of cultural diversity.

“Celebrating culture, life and people of Ukraine with music, moments to send that around the world to show people of Ukraine that Kansas City stands united with them for freedom and democracy,” he said.

The performer Sergei Shapoval, who is a member of the Union Station exhibition team, has lived in Kansas City for nearly 30 years.

While his son and wife are with him in KC, the rest of his family is back in Ukraine.

“I just hope that this conflict will resolve as soon as possible because people are already dying and we need to stop, we need to put a stop on that,” Shapoval said.

He mentioned he is trying his best to call home and send emotional support but that it is difficult.

One way he was able to stand in solidarity with his country was by performing three pieces of traditional Ukrainian music Sunday night on a 63 string, 600-year-old instrument.

“Music is international language,” Shapoval said. “The art is international language. You don't have to speak languages. You can just listen, you look and you feel. And through the songs, even if you don't understand what the people singing about, you understand the energy.”

Shapoval said part of his heart and soul is in Ukraine but he knows his country will be alright in the end.

“We will win. The Ukraine will be free. It's always dreaming about the freedom. We are free for eight years, and we will be free forever,” he said.

Union Station remained lit in solidarity Sunday night.