UM System president responds to request from Congress members to restore race-based scholarship programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court ended a decades-old practice in higher education. The high court ruled 6 to 3 that it's unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions.

It prompted an immediate response from the University of Missouri System.

Future students of color who decide to make a UM System school their college of choice won't have it the same as those who came before them.

"I have nephews, cousins and friends who are younger, who are looking at Mizzou or would love the opportunity to go who might not get that opportunity," said Isaiah Jackson, a University of Missouri - Columbia graduate.

Isaiah Jackson graduated from MU in the fall of 2021.

"I don't think I would've been able to go to Mizzou without the Diversity Award," Jackson said

MU's Diversity Award automatically gave students of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, who meet certain test scores, thousands, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars per year.

"Saying we're taking race out of the conversation isn't fair due to the systemic racism, the systemic processes that have been in place," Jackson said.

That was his reaction to hearing his alma mater would immediately pull race-based scholarships following the SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action policies in higher education.

Two members of Congress, Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and Rep. Cori Bush, appealed to those in power to reverse that.

"This is an image issue," Cleaver said. "Anyone from Missouri can tell you MU has had a bad image as it relates to minorities; all we're saying is try to fix it. Fix it."

In a letter sent to the UM System President, congress members stated, "The [Supreme] Court did not restrict the use of race-based scholarships or financial aid."

"The SCOTUS decision did not mention the word scholarship or scholarship program…it ain't there," Rep. Cleaver said.

UM System President Mun Choi responded Friday afternoon.

"In days gone by, MU would have just ignored and not responded at all. He's already ahead of what has taken place previously," Cleaver said. "I'm not the first person of color to condemn and criticize the UM system. I'm not the first. I hope I'm the last."

Across all four UM System campuses, $16.12 million in future aid that includes a component of race or ethnicity will not be given to students.

"I went to the University of Missouri, Mizzou, go Tigers," Jackson said. "You'll see that, but it often comes with a caveat. We all know how the university has been run. It definitely hurts."

—