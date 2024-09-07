Un-Dumpster Day gives back to organizations and families in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Un-dumpster Day is back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, an event making an impact through sustainability.

This is the third year the organization Re.Use.Full holds the event benefiting several organizations and families around the Kansas City metro.

Jason Gould /KSHB Leslie Scott - Re.Use.Full

"We're a stability focused organization that helps people," said Leslie Scott founder of Re.Use.Full.

Scott started Re.Use.Full after seeing and hearing about the need from friends on wanting gently used items for their new homes.

"We get several tons of donations that come through," said Scott. "It really is special because we know there's so many families and people are starting over from nothing, with domestic violence, shelters and serving people who are left with nothing."

The organization once again partnered with NFL Green and the Kansas City Chiefs Extra Yard for the Environment to bring you this very special Un-Dumpster Day.

"The Chiefs has their extra yard for the environment initiative and this fits perfect with that initiative," said Scott.

The event this year is helping 15 different area organizations to help bring gently used items to the hands of those that may need it the most.

"We really love being able to keep still-good stuff out of the landfill and help our community and also our partners," said Scott.

If you did not make it to Saturdays Un-Dumpster Day, the next event is set for Sep. 22 at KCK Community College.

You can check out their website learn more on other ways you can help out.

