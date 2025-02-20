Uncertainties remain over future of animal control services in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A move this week by the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care cast uncertainty on the future of animal control services in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care notified city leaders that it wished to discontinue its contract with the city to provide animal shelter operations.

That news was a surprise to KC Pet Project, which operates the animal shelter at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Swope Park in an agreement with KCCAC.

The shelter itself is owned by the city. For the last four years, the city has had a contract with KCCAC to operate the shelter. KCCAC subcontracts out the operations to KC Pet Project.

“KCPP was surprised to learn of the letter from KCCAC to the City Manager stating it wished to discontinue its contract with the City, effectively terminating its subcontract with KCPP for animal shelter operations in April,” KC Pet Project said in a statement Wednesday to KSHB 41 News.

KSHB 41 requested a copy of the letter from city officials, which reads below.

News of the letter was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

Concerns over the management of the animal shelter grew in 2024, reaching a new level when Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley introduced legislation calling for the city to “develop an implementation plan to insource animal control operations.”

The council passed the ordinance on Dec. 12, 2024, days after the council took public testimony on the ordinance.

Patterson Hazley previously told KSHB 41 that she proposed the measure after hearing from residents who called for the city to handle animal services again.

The city told KSHB 41 Wednesday this situation is under review and that direction is forthcoming via the council in the upcoming weeks.

"Kansas City recognizes the need for animal control and safe shelter in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the community," a spokesperson for the city said Wednesday.

In its statement Wednesday, KC Pet Project said it welcomed the chance to work directly with the city in hopes of creating “a more direct and efficient partnership.”

“This would allow us to better address the needs of the operations of the animal shelter and focus on delivering the highest standard of care for Kansas City’s animals,” the statement read.

A day after the council tasked the city with reviewing its animal control options, KC Pet Project announced the departure of Teresa Johnson as its CEO and named Steven Kauffman as the interim CEO.

On Wednesday, KC Pet Project said its nationwide search for its next CEO “has already attracted impressive candidates.”

“We remain forward-focused on our mission and will continue working to implement best practices that ensure the highest quality animal care and services for the community,” KC Pet Project said.

