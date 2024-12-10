'We don't have time': KCMO residents, activists discuss future of animal services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee heard public comments on the issue of bringing animal services within city limits back to city control on Tuesday afternoon.

KC Pet Project (KCPP) has handled both animal services and the city’s animal shelter since 2020.

A push for change in the handling of the city’s animal services has come from the family of a man who was mauled to death by a pack of dogs last month in south KCMO.

Chris Culbertson died from injuries sustained in the attack on Nov. 2 in the 3200 block of East 80th Street.

Prior to 2020, the city was handling animal services. KCPP has operated the city’s animal shelter since 2012.

“The failed experiment of privatization needs to end not only for public safety but for the safety and security of animals,” said Kansas City pet owner Becca Craig.

Many spoke in favor of bringing those services back to the city.

Chain of Hope Director Kate Quigley pointed to data the city shared Tuesday, which showed the number of citations written plummeted under KCPP.

“That equals, you're not holding people accountable for things out here,” Quigley said.

In 2017, a KCMO city audit cited a lack of organization and management oversight in the city's animal control.

The city auditor said Tuesday that 15 of those 17 recommendations have been resolved.

Two people also spoke to represent KCPP.

Eric Thompson, interim chief of animal services at KCPP, said there are many more opportunities for conversations with the city.

“Top of line is listening to people and listening to the community, finishing up the assessments and audits in-house at Kansas City Pet Project, prioritize those areas of improvement and make change,” Thompson said.

This resolution will now go to the full council. If it’s passed, the city manager’s office will have 30 days to decide the next steps.

