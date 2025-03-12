Undersheriff: 'Positive scent trail' picked up in search for missing Jordan Yust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search for a missing Olathe man continued Wednesday morning after crews found "a positive scent trail" for missing man Jordan Yust.

The Miami County Sheriff's Department posted an update on the search early Wednesday morning, saying they received a tip Tuesday that led crews to an area near W 247th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Based on the investigation, it's believed Yust may have been there as recently as Sunday or Monday.

Approximately 10 specialized canines - including tracking, human remains detection, and bloodhounds were deployed to assist in the search.

The Kansas Search and Rescue Team, Missouri Search and Rescue Team, Kansas Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, and Taking it to the Streets provided assistance.

After more than 12 hours, evidence suggests that the reported sightings on 169 Highway, north of 255th Street on Friday were likely Yust.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa spoke Monday with those assisting in the search. You can watch his report in the video player below.

1 week later, Jordan Yust remains missing as family and police continue search

The Miami County Sheriff's Department urges the public to check their dash camera footage, home or business surveillance, deer blinds or trail cameras for potential clues on his whereabouts.

Yust left his home in Olathe on March 3rdafter making concerning comments about self-harm.

His vehicle was found on Highway 69, just north of 247th Street, around 5:40 p.m.

Several other tips and search areas were checked, but so far he has not been found.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 913-294-3232.

—