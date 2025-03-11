1 week later, Jordan Yust remains missing as family and police continue search

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

On March 3, 2024, Jordan Yust was reported missing to the Olathe Police Department.

"We will find him one way or another," said Jeff Maxwell, Yust's brother-in-law.

Maxwell told KSHB 41 that Yust has a tight connection with his family.

Yust is described by Maxwell as a loving father, husband, and best friend.

"Jordan is the type of person I want to be," he said.

On March 3rd, law enforcement reports said Yust left his home after making comments suggesting self-harm.

About 5:40 p.m., his car was spotted on the shoulder of northbound U.S 69 Highway near West 247th Street in Miami County, Kansas.

Maxwell said they immediately reported Yust's self-harm ideation's to police and reported him missing. Yust left the house without his phone or Garmin watch, according to family.

When law officers found his vehicle, it had the hazard lights on and left behind only his wallet behind.

"We immediately went down there and began searching," Maxwell said.

They had no luck in finding Yust.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Olathe Police Department in the search.

Throughout the department's efforts, it's used multiple resources in the area Yust went missing, including K-9 units, cadaver dogs, drones, and mounted patrol units supplied by Bates County, Missouri Sheriff's Department.

Yust is an employee at Garmin. The company supplied resources early on in the search.

"...Garmin is supporting the search efforts in various ways," a Garmin spokesperson told KSHB 41 in an email. "We are all praying for Jordan’s safe return."

According to Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly, the department has received numerous tips claiming individuals potentially spotted Yust in the department's jurisdiction.

They have not been able to confirm the sightings were Yust.

"We are no further than we were on last Monday, and have no additional tips to go off of," Undersheriff Kelly told KSHB 41.

Each agency involved is taking all tips seriously and asks the public to help by reviewing property surveillance footage and continuing to keep an eye out for Yust.

We'll never stop until we have a resolution," Kelly said. "We may not be actively searching right now, but if we were going to get tip that says, 'Hey I saw this person', we're gonna go out and check on that. If it's tomorrow, a month from now, if it's a year from now, we're going to continuously check on those tips and search those areas."

The search for Jordan Yust has gained traction on social media. Nearly 5,000 users have joined the Facebook group, "Updates on Jordan Yust".

Group members post the most current updates from law enforcement, sightings, and organize search parties.

For a link to the Facebook group, click here.

"I just have so much faith in humanity after this," Maxwell said. "I can't thank everyone enough for their support in all this."

Property owners in the area where Yust went missing have worked with law enforcement.

"This is Miami County, this is what we do," Kelly said. "We help people in times of need, and we come together when it's needed."

With no new updates in Yust's whereabouts, the Miami County Sheriff's Department asks the public to report any sightings. If anyone sees someone that they suspect is Yust, Kelly asks they maintain eye contact until police arrive. It's advised to not approach Yust, but his family and law enforcement believe he is not a threat to the public, but only to himself.

"Keep eyes on him, so that we can verify if that person is or isn't Jordan Yust," Kelly said.

Yust's family is asking for nearby residents to search their property and review surveillance footage in hopes of a safe return home.

"It would mean that three kids get their father back," Maxwell said. "A wife gets her husband back. I get my brother-in-law back and things go back to normal."

