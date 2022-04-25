Unified Government forced to postpone tax sale due to cyber attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, and Kansas City, Kansas, is starting to see possible financial ramifications associated with a cyberattack earlier this month.

Last week , the Unified Government reported its data centers were the target of the attack over Easter weekend.

In a release Monday, a UG spokesperson said its Department of Delinquent Real Estate is postponing two tax sales that had been scheduled for April 28 “out of an abundance of caution” as it continues its review of the effects of the attack.

Historically, the UG has held three public auctions per year to help collect unpaid taxes. The unpaid taxes stem from delinquent properties, including homestead, commercial and vacant properties.

The release Monday did not indicate a date on when the postposed tax sales would be made up.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Mid-America Regional Council’s Cybersecurity Task Force, are investigating the attack.

At the time, the UG said it was still reviewing what data, if any, had been compromised.

—