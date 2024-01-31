Unified Government ramps up pothole response amid declining road conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is increasing efforts to patch up potholes across the county.

Street maintenance crews with the public works department will work 12-hour shifts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to combat the potholes that have cropped up due to inclement weather.

Crews will not repair potholes on Mondays and Fridays because the asphalt plants needed for the hot patching method used by the Unified Government are not open on those days. The Unified Government said it uses the hot patching method because it produces longer-lasting results.

“As long as there are paved roadways, there will also be potholes. Winter weather is especially tough on roads. Moisture from snow events seeps into pavement, freezes, and then expands,” street manager Dewayne Smith said in a statement. “The expansion of moisture inside and under the road causes the pavement to break apart and form a pothole.”

RELATED | KDOT urges drivers to report potholes around the Kansas City area

Crews will first respond to busy areas and major roads before addressing side streets.

The Unified Government says its public works crews patched 37,108 potholes in 2023, a 24% rise from 2022. Improved equipment and declining pavement condition is responsible for the increase, per the Unified Government.

"As the PCI continues to decline, the likelihood of more frequent and severe potholes grows," the Unified Government shared in a release. "The introduction of efficient equipment like a spray patcher and the dedication of the Public Works’ Street Maintenance team are integral to the city’s wider strategic efforts to improve roadway conditions."

The public is asked to give crews plenty of space as they work to patch up roadways and to report any potholes spotted in the county by calling 311 or by filing a report online.

RELATED | 'It is a ton of stress': Belton man damages tire due to pothole, describes frustration

—