Unified Government to consider ordinance allowing for municipal IDs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Commissioners will consider the Safe and Welcoming City Act during its meeting Thursday evening.

The ordinance would establish a municipal ID and ensure Unified Government resources are not used to enforce federal immigration law.

"We hope that this ordinance changes the lives of people because we know it will," Yazmin Bruno Valdez said.

Valdez said she and her family are undocumented, and because of that, going to the police when problems came up was not an option.

"We were fearful to report domestic violence in my home because my mom thought the first instance police would have with her is that she would be deported. She didn't have an ID that would protect her," Valdez said.

El Centro, a nonprofit advocating for Hispanic families, is one community group that pushed for the Safe and Welcoming ordinance. Mayte Diaz said the measure benefits all residents.

"It will ensure safer communities, ensure that people aren't afraid to step up and report crimes when they see it happening or when they're victims of a crime, and it will just ensure access to basic services," Diaz explained.

The Unified Government has a new mayor, and Valdez said community advocates like her plan to hold other elected officials accountable.

"If they vote no, they know several eyes are watching them and that those people have power and have voted out elected officials that did not support the Safe and Welcoming," Valdez said.

