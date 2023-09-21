Union members describe life on strike ahead of possible Kansas City UAW strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As United Auto Workers at the Ford and General Motors plants here in the Kansas City area prepare for a potential strike in the coming days, KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke to union workers in other trades about life on strike.

Frank Carpenter is the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades secretary treasurer based in Raymore, Missouri.

The union is more than 100 years old, yet a strike in 2022 was the first Carpenter was a part of.

“You know, it was exciting, and it was also terrifying for some,” he said. “You are not getting a paycheck.”

Carpenter said the strike of painters and drywall finishers lasted seven days. He was at the table while negotiations went back and forth.

He said sticking to their strike plan got union members the best contract they’ve had in 17 years.

“Have faith in the process. It is not an easy process to go through,” Carpenter said. “There are sometimes it can be scary, but believe in your leadership.”

Chris Bylsma is currently on strike with SAG-AFRA. Since movie sets shut down months ago, Bylsma has focused his energy on his business editing reels.

“For me, I just try to keep in mind that these things happen,” he said. “It’s a business. It’s called showbusiness for a reason and strikes and bargaining are inevitable.”

Bylsma credits his start in movies to independent films shot in Kansas City. Now living in Los Angeles and New Mexico, he’s on the frontlines of the strike.

“It can be very difficult during these times to just think, all I want to do is one thing and I’m not being allowed to do that because of something that is out of my control,” he said.

Bylsma said working on his craft at his own pace and prioritizing his mental health has kept the SAG strike in perspective.

“I think it’s important to keep that long-term view that, 'Hey, this business has a lot of peaks and valleys,'” he said. “Strikes are valleys unfortunately, but the idea is that we come out with really equitable contracts and that leads to a higher peak coming out of it.”

