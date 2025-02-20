Union Rep: Employee reductions underway Thursday at Kansas City IRS facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employee reductions are underway Thursday at the Internal Revenue Service’s Kansas City Service Center, a union representative tells KSHB 41 News.

The representative says some employees are meeting with their managers Thursday morning.

KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan reports the employees are being asked to turn in their equipment and being escorted out.

Reports of potential layoffs at the Kansas City IRS facility surfaced earlier this week following a social media post by Shannon Ellis, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 66.

Ellis’ original post indicated the layoffs would target probationary employees, or those who had been in their current position for less than two years.

Ellis provided an update Wednesday night providing additional details on which employees might be impacted.

KSHB 41 News heard the voices of workers and other businesses in the area who were closely monitoring the potential layoffs.

These layoffs are part of President Trump's plan to downsize the federal workforce. Layoffs have already happened at other federal organizations like the National Parks Department, Agency for International Development and Department of Veteran's Affairs.

This announcement could be the first of many potential layoffs. IRS employee Tiere Hobby-McNeal said she's scared.

"Definitely scary, especially when you know this is your life, this is your livelihood," Hobby-McNeal said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

