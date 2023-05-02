Union Station proud of their part in the 2023 NFL Draft; other cities want the secrets to success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft attracted more than 300,000 people, showcased the city and most of that happened at Union Station.

"We couldn't imagine anywhere else," said George Guastello, President and CEO of Union Station.

The historic building reopened its doors after a football frenzy ended Saturday night.

"These same floors that Walt Disney walked on, the same floors those draftees walked on, the doors they walked in, just like Walt Disney did,"Guastello said.

Gusastello said the Kansas City experience for football fans was unforgetable.

"They said to Kathy Nelson, 'How are you going to top Las Vegas?' I would always jump in with Kathy and say what happened in Vegas stays in Vegas. What happened here will stay in your heart forever."

The workers who toiled behind the scenes managed to get a look at what their hard work produced.

"You get your breaks, you get your days off...sometimes you get your days off," aid Caleb Eckel with James Thomas Productions. "I spent a handful of breaks walking up the hill to the memorial to look back and look down at what we put together."

Eckel said the workers battled through hot days, cold nights, wind advisories and weather stops on the work.

" It's taxing and I appreciate everyone that's here for it all," Eckel said. "We had a lot of folks doing overnight shifts," Eckel said. "We had crews on the clock…cranes working 24/7."

They break it all down and for some of them, it won't be their last time here.

"I will be back," Eckel said.

And Kansas City could be a model city for next year's draft.

"On Friday, I got an email from the president and CEO of the Cincinnati train station, '"How can we get it? We really want to have this?" said Guastello. "So line up."

—