Union Station's Auschwitz exhibition departs this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away" will have its final day in Kansas City's Union Station this Sunday, after an extension due to high demand for tickets.

It leaves an impactful legacy after exceeding expectations.

"We have been forever changed, so has this community been ever changed and I don’t think many people can say that about a single exhibition," George Guastello, Union Station's CEO said.

According to Guastello, the exhibit has the audience review metrics to prove it.

"[We have a] 95% net promoter score, which is unheard of," Guastello said.

The exhibit leaves Union Station on Sunday and there’s still a 5,000 person wait list to get in. It has sold more than 350,000 tickets.

For each visitor that comes through, they all have a story to tell.

"[It was] just extraordinary," one visitor told KSHB 41 News.

Another visitor weighed in on some of the emotions they felt while visiting the exhibit.

"I’m glad you have Kleenex around," another visitor told KSHB 41 News. "That was really hard."

Mary Clare Vaughn, a volunteer for the exhibit, hears hundreds of testimonials a day.

"What did you think about the exhibit today? It was very emotional. Emotional how? Just all the stuff that went on at that time," Vaughn said in a conversation with a visitor.

"Seeing the things from there really brought it more to the surface. How real it was," another visitor said. "There are no words, just horrible."

Visitors leave written words too.

"The comments are truly moving," Guastello said.

Visitors are able to leave inscriptions in a guest book at the exhibit.

"Words escape me, except, never forget, never again," one inscription in the guest book read.

Guastello explained the impact the exhibit has left on the community.

"This has been an instrumental, transformative experience for our community and for Union Station," he said.

Every state was represented through the turnstiles. The impact on visitors will be felt long after artifacts return to Europe.

"This exhibition is not over, it will continue to give and make systemic change in our community," Guastello said.

Advance online tickets for "Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away" are sold out for the final days of the exhibit.