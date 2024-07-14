'Unique localized experiences': New program brings Kansas City community to Loews Hotels guests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loews Hotels is bringing a piece of the Kansas City community straight to guests.

Throughout the summer and fall, the hotel's new program — Local by Loews — will feature workout classes put on by Sweat Forum, a women-owned gym based in Prairie Village.

Even as an international hotel chain, Loews wants the community to be involved in the process.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree spoke with Erica Coltun, Loews' public relations director, and Stephanie Jones, owner of Sweat Forum, to hear about the new program and learn how the KC community can get involved.

“Loews Hotels is all about creating partnerships in the destinations that our hotels are based in and providing unique localized experiences," Coltun said. "A partnership with Sweat Forum gives guests the opportunity to have a taste of the Kansas City fitness scene without having to leave the hotel."

The free class will be held once a month at 10 a.m. on Sundays — July 14, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 6.

Jones explained the workout is based on two of Sweat Forum’s classes, mixing high and low speed. She said the hope is the class is something for everyone to try.

“We think that that is just one of the best things about our gym is that the community — yes, the workout classes are awesome and we were proud of all of that, too — but I just think the integrity of what we've built is super special," she said. "We want to provide this free workout for everyone to just try a class."

Aside from the workout class, Loews also has a food-based partnership where the hotel features local vendors like Tom's Town Distillery and Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

