United Believers Community Church gifts presents to KC families affected by violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Believers Community Church invited families who have been impacted by violence or have a family member who is incarcerated to collect gifts after Sunday's sermon.

Before children huddled around Christmas trees near the stage, Pastor Darron Edwards prayed for peace and a lower homicide rate in Kansas City.

“It’s important for us to reach out to the community so that they know they have somewhere to come for hope, for joy, for help,” said church member Natalie Keys. “Just being here for them is everything.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and City Council members contributed to the toy giveaway.

In front of the congregation, leaders of both departments addressed the growing rate of violence.

“We are all somebody who can do something about it,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw. “I want you to know that you are somebody … that can do something about it.”

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge pulled KCPD Chief Stacey Graves aside after speaking to a long line of community members about the city’s homicide rate.

“Whether or not we reach that number or go beyond it, that doesn’t matter. We already have too many," Graves said. "I think some people get stuck on one number of going above this number. That is not the issue.

"The issue is that we still increasingly have too many homicides in Kansas City. It’s going to take the whole city coming together, each person to do their part to reduce violent crime in Kansas City.”

Graves said she believes Kansas City can change its history, but it starts in homes and communities — like the United Believers Community Church.

“We don’t want anyone to feel left out and left behind,” Keys said. “Many times, people just need an invitation.”

Any gifts the congregation did not pass out Sunday morning will be given to children at the church's food drive this week.

—