United in Peace Foundation holds 10th peace ride Sunday in an effort to end violence

KANSAS CITY, MO — The United in Peace Foundation, along with the Church of Scientology and other non-profits, held the 10th peace ride Sunday in Swope Park to help eradicate the plague of violence in the area.

“Everything does not need to end with the loss of a life,” said Bishop Tony R. Caldwell of the Justice and Dignity Center

The United in Peace Foundation, the Church of Scientology, The Justice and Dignity Center, Mothers United, and police departments in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas are working together in the effort to tamp down on violent crime.

“That’s what this is all about; peace in our neighborhood and bringing that peace,” said LyNesa Davis, a member of Mothers United.

“We want to be on the same page if we want to get our neighborhoods and communities and the individual people on the same page," said Benette Seaman, Church of Scientology of Kansas City public information officer. "We have to have a bouncing off point,”

The large number of groups that came together Sunday wanted to show everyone they are on the same path towards bringing peace to Kansas City.

“We are sitting you down, we are making sure we get your attention first, and then we are going to give you the instructions and the instructions is we can work together," said Bishop Caldwell. "We are going to show you the example and it starts today."

Handing out food and other items at Sunday's event, the groups, including car clubs and bike clubs, say they want to line the streets with hope that communities will be safe one day.

“If you're not going to be about the community, at the bare minimum protect your loved ones, speak up on situations,” Davis said.

The plans are not just designed for a quick fix and efforts end.

“We want to show the entire community that we can all work together and that we can build a better tomorrow,” Seaman said.