University Health helping eligible people sign up for Medicaid Expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Oct. 1, Missouri started accepting applications under Medicaid Expansion, and now University Health is helping eligible people sign up.

Financial counselors with the hospital guide people through the application process which the hospital says is free and available to anyone regardless of whether they receive care from the hospital.

"We offer up an opportunity for them to apply online, in person, we have group sessions that we also offer to the community. We also offer telephone, you can do it over the phone with everyone. We also offer weekend sessions as well," said Tasha Johnson with University Health.

Matthew Butler received help signing up for Medicaid while being treated at the hospital. He said his medication cost around $1,400-1,500.

"Insulin is expensive, it's crazy and it's all free now. It's all covered, it's all free," Butler said.

Butler works in construction and said he can focus on his quality of life now that he has health coverage.

"Just changed my life," Butler said. "Turned my life completely around. I'd be on the streets if it weren't for that."

People can call University Health at 816-404-3040 for help signing up for Medicaid.

People can also apply directly through the state.

