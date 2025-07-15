University Health, Medicaid recipients prepare for outcomes of Trump's budget bill

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The Congressional Budget Office predicts over 10 million people will lose Medicaid coverage in the next 10 years under President Trump's budget bill. These changes could affect healthcare costs for everyone, even those not on Medicaid.

University Health President and CEO Charlie Shields said 50% of the hospital's patients are on Medicaid.

"We are Missouri's only true safety net hospital. That's why our Medicaid percentage is so high. So this is near and dear to us," Shields said.

For people like Heather Powell, who relies on Medicaid to pay for her HIV medications, these changes could be life-altering.

"Because I've been positive for so long, opportunistic infections come quick. My viral load goes up, and I get sick," Powell said.

Powell, who has returned to college at 50 years old to study political science, said her HIV and its symptoms have made it difficult for her to maintain regular employment.

"Explaining to an employer, if you have to disclose, is very hard," she said. "I've been alone all my life because I didn't want to discuss it with anyone, because of the stigma."

Shields warns people who lose Medicaid coverage will still need healthcare, which means someone will have to pay for it.

"That cost, if it's uncompensated care, for many hospitals, gets covered by commercial insurance. It's sort of the offset," Shields said.

This "offset" could potentially increase medical bills for non-Medicaid patients. Despite the challenges ahead, Shields said University Health is preparing its Medicaid patients for what's to come.

"There should be no University Health patients that are going to be surprised. Jan. 1, 2027, we'll have them ready," Shields said.

According to an audit published by investigative journalism nonprofit Pro Publica, Children’s Mercy Hospital received 35% of its patient service revenue from Medicaid as of June 2024. The Saint Luke’s Health System received 9% of its patient service revenue from Medicaid as of December 2023.

KSHB 41 reached out to both hospitals for additional information, but both declined to comment.

