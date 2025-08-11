University Health will take more patients as Research Medical Center ends labor and delivery, NICU services

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Research Medical Center will end its labor and delivery and NICU services in Kansas City in September.

The hospital cited a decrease of over 80% in the community’s use of those services at the medical center in the last several years.

University Health is the region's only Level 4, high-risk pregnancy center. It's why Charlie Shields, president and CEO, said the hospital is ready to treat patients who used Research Medical Center.

"We deliver half the babies in Kansas City, Missouri, so it's a big number," Shields said. "We absolutely have capacity."

The hospital is preparing to welcome both patients and nurses from Research Medical Center.

Lisa Apking, who had her son Judah at University Health after having to switch from Research Medical Center, said her baby is a miracle.

"I could almost cry," Apking said. "We had infertility issues."

Thanks to an embryo adoption, Apking had Judah when she was 53 years old.

"I have a 29-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old, and we've always wanted to have one more, and we wanted him to be a boy," Apking said.

Trystn Dunks, who lives about 90 minutes from Kansas City in Gallatin, Missouri, also had to change her delivery plans from Research Medical Center to University Health.

"The care was really delayed, it was really hard to get into scheduling and all the things," Dunks said about her experience at Research.

As a labor and delivery nurse herself, Dunks has a unique perspective on the situation.

"It is kind of sad because a lot of facilities have been closing the labor and delivery unit," Dunks said.

Despite the challenges of changing hospitals, both moms are focused on what matters most.

"At the end of the day, I just wanted my baby to be healthy," Dunks said.

