University of Kansas Health System receives $143 million in donations to build state-of-the-art cancer center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Health System (KUHS) announced a $143 million investment to build its world-class destination cancer center, which is the largest donation the University of Kansas and KUHS has ever received.

The Sunderland Foundation donated $100 million to the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

The investment will go toward constructing the center, which will house cancer research, treatment and patient care teams and transforming cancer care for the region, all under one roof, according to a press release.

Courtesy: University of Kansas Health System Renderings of the new KU Cancer Center.

“We believe The University of Kansas Cancer Center is poised to change cancer research and care for generations,” said Charlie Sunderland, trustee of the Sunderland Foundation and former chair of The University of Kansas Hospital Authority Board’s Quality Committee. “Giving people the opportunity to receive such a high level of quality cancer treatment close to home is a gift like no other. I’m grateful for the foundation’s role in making this possible.”

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran secured a $43 million investment from a congressionally-directed spending bill.

“The federal investment at the University of Kansas is building a world-class research and clinical space that will make the KU Cancer Center a global destination for cancer treatment," Moran said.

Moran said last year the federal government invested $11 million for the design phase, but this investment will go straight toward constructing the center.

Courtesy: University of Kansas Healthy System Renderings of the new KU Cancer Center.

The center will be located at the University of Kansas Medical Center's main campus, at West 39th Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. It will be built in phases, with the first phase set to begin by fall 2024.

