University of Missouri invests $1.5 billion into MizzouForward program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri plans to invest $1.5 billion into enhancing the university's research and education missions over the next 10 years.

The new program is called MizzouForward. Through the initiative, the university plans to gradually recruit approximately 150 new faculty, hire 150 staff members, generate funding to hire research assistants and to create and upgrade laboratory spaces and scientific facilities.

MizzouForward is also aimed at contributing to academic success, improving graduation rates and impacting the state's economy, according to a press release.

“This historic investment in our people, programs and potential will have a transformational impact throughout the state of Missouri and beyond,” Chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators Darryl Chatman said in the release. “As the state’s flagship, a leading national research university and a member of the AAU, we must aim for and achieve excellence in research, teaching and engagement.”

While some investment sources will be reallocated from current resources, others are not yet finalized.

According to university officials, some funding sources include:

$100 million from the state towards the NextGen Precision Health initiative

$100 million from university partners as a result of license revenue increases

$300 million from student tuition aimed to improve educational opportunities for students

$50 million from the federal Veterans Administration partnership

$100 million from university donors

$100 million from MU Health Care

