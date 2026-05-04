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UPDATE | Severe thunderstorm warning for Caldwell, Carroll, Livingston, Ray counties in Missouri

severe weather 5/4
KSHB 41
severe weather 5/4
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another bout of severe weather is targeting the Kansas City area Monday evening, with threats of hail and strong storms in the forecast.

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Our updates continue below.

6:30 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Livingston and Ray counties in Missouri until 7:15 p.m.

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