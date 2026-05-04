UPDATE | Severe thunderstorm warning for Caldwell, Carroll, Livingston, Ray counties in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another bout of severe weather is targeting the Kansas City area Monday evening, with threats of hail and strong storms in the forecast.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Severe Alerts

Should conditions develop, watch the video player below for live weather coverage.

Our updates continue below.

—

6:30 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Livingston and Ray counties in Missouri until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Braymer MO, Polo MO and Kingston MO until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Vbr8oeXxTE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 4, 2026

—