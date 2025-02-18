UPDATES | Bitter cold, snow blanket Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday's snow and bitter cold is the tip of the iceberg of winter weather this week in Kansas City.
Potential record-setting cold temperatures are likely through Friday.
2 p.m. | The mix of snow and strong winds means visibility will be poor.
Snow + low visibility + strong winds = extremely difficult travel conditions around Harrisonville today.— Harrisonville, MO (@HvilleCityGov) February 18, 2025
Bitter cold temperatures with this storm will also limit the effectiveness of road treatments, and with heavy snow accumulations, cleanup could take longer after the snow… pic.twitter.com/TAdgu62pMh
Missouri drivers can find updated road information here. Kansas drivers are advised to check here for the latest conditions.
1:50 p.m. | If you are heading south on Interstate 35 toward Wichita, you may want to delay your travel.
KTA ALERT: SB I-35/KTA traffic being diverted at MM 127 due to incident at MM 116 in Flint Hills. Seek alternate route.— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) February 18, 2025
Avoid driving if possible due to blowing snow and white out conditions.
1:40 p.m. | Leavenworth USD 453 cited "poor road conditions and severe low temperatures" for deciding early to cancel school Wednesday.
❄️ Leavenworth USD 453 Winter Weather Update (Wednesday, February 19, 2025) 👇— Leavenworth USD 453 (@PeteTweets453) February 18, 2025
Due to poor road conditions and severe low temperatures, the decision has been made to cancel school for students and staff for Wednesday, February 19. 💙 pic.twitter.com/2G0qzVDOT3