Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Bitter cold, snow blanket Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Overlooking Ward Parkway .jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday's snow and bitter cold is the tip of the iceberg of winter weather this week in Kansas City.

Potential record-setting cold temperatures are likely through Friday.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather
LINK | Latest Radar
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog
LINK | KSHB 41 Closings and Cancellations
LINK | Resources

Check back for updates as the weather develops.

2 p.m. | The mix of snow and strong winds means visibility will be poor.

Missouri drivers can find updated road information here. Kansas drivers are advised to check here for the latest conditions.

1:50 p.m. | If you are heading south on Interstate 35 toward Wichita, you may want to delay your travel.

1:40 p.m. | Leavenworth USD 453 cited "poor road conditions and severe low temperatures" for deciding early to cancel school Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone