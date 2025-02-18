UPDATES | Bitter cold, snow blanket Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday's snow and bitter cold is the tip of the iceberg of winter weather this week in Kansas City.

Potential record-setting cold temperatures are likely through Friday.

2 p.m. | The mix of snow and strong winds means visibility will be poor.

Snow + low visibility + strong winds = extremely difficult travel conditions around Harrisonville today.



Bitter cold temperatures with this storm will also limit the effectiveness of road treatments, and with heavy snow accumulations, cleanup could take longer after the snow… pic.twitter.com/TAdgu62pMh — Harrisonville, MO (@HvilleCityGov) February 18, 2025

Missouri drivers can find updated road information here. Kansas drivers are advised to check here for the latest conditions.

1:50 p.m. | If you are heading south on Interstate 35 toward Wichita, you may want to delay your travel.

KTA ALERT: SB I-35/KTA traffic being diverted at MM 127 due to incident at MM 116 in Flint Hills. Seek alternate route.



Avoid driving if possible due to blowing snow and white out conditions. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) February 18, 2025

1:40 p.m. | Leavenworth USD 453 cited "poor road conditions and severe low temperatures" for deciding early to cancel school Wednesday.