UPDATES | Schools close Tuesday as Kansas City braces for snow, frigid temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant snow is poised to move into the area late Monday night and last through Tuesday evening.

Extreme cold also looks to settle into the area overnight and linger until Friday.

Check back for updates as the winter weather develops.

6:20 p.m. | Johnson County buildings and offices will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 18. There will be impacts to programs and services. Winter Weather Guide | Johnson County Kansas

5:10 p.m. | School districts are announcing no school tomorrow:

🚨 Due to the forecasted weather conditions, all schools in Blue Valley will be closed on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 to prioritize the safety of our students and staff.



🔗 Please know there are many factors considered when making these decisions and the safety of our students,… pic.twitter.com/7M3PCuH3lg — Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) February 17, 2025

Due to predicted adverse weather conditions, KCKPS will be following "Plan D" tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 18.



All school campuses, district offices, and KCK Public library branches will be closed. Info-> https://t.co/uTFHqjmNuo



Be safe. #BetterEveryDaY @astubblefield7 @JudithC1908 pic.twitter.com/rut0EhmR7Q — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) February 17, 2025

All KCKPL locations will be closed tomorrow due to the severe weather forecast. All items with a due date of tomorrow will be changed to the next open day. Need a book or movie right now? Visit our website at https://t.co/xqsXOE4OUg for ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming media. pic.twitter.com/XKHtzFjMCr — KCK Public Library (@KCKPL) February 17, 2025

In anticipation of snow, @KUMedCenter is preemptively declaring Tuesday, Feb. 18, as an inclement weather day. Our partner, @KUHospital will remain open. KU Medical Center employees and students: consult your email for additional information. pic.twitter.com/5G9N0XTdQB — KU Medical Center (@KUMedCenter) February 17, 2025

4:48 p.m. | Johnson County Micro Transit will not run Tuesday.

"Other service decisions will be made early in the morning," JoCo Transit shared in a social media post.

🚨 Winter Weather Alert 📷Johnson County Micro Transit will be closed Feb 18. Other service decisions will be made early in the morning. Stay updated via the Transit App & RideKC Notify. https://t.co/B7FtEMZ0LB #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/LtzSes59lJ — JoCoTransit_RideKC (@JoCoTransit) February 17, 2025

4:40 p.m. | A slew of school districts have decided to close or go virtual Tuesday. For example, Easton, Basehor-Linwood and Paola will close while learning will continue online for Leeton R-10.

Updates can be found here.

3:20 p.m. | The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has canceled trash pickup on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday's pickup was already delayed due to Presidents Day.

Wednesday's collection has been moved to Thursday, Thursday has been moved to Friday, and Friday has been moved to Saturday. Residents who have trash collected on Mondays and Tuesdays will be allowed two extra bags.

City of Kansas City, Missouri

The city has also decided to close its facilities on Tuesday due to the inclement weather. Municipal Court hearings will be held virtually Tuesday.

2:15 p.m. | The National Weather Service said 0.9" of snow had fallen as of noon at the Kansas City International Airport.

As of Noon, MCI had 0.9" of snowfall. Here in Pleasant Hill, we have once had a trace of snowfall. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 17, 2025

1:53 p.m. | KSHB 41 has compiled a list of cold-weather resources. Those can be viewed here.

1 p.m. | The threat of cold temps and accumulating snow has forced soccer officials to delay Tuesday's match between Sporting KC and Inter Miami FC at Children's Mercy Park. So far, officials have delayed the game until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what we know.

12:45 p.m. | Leavenworth USD 453 has called off school for Tuesday based on "predictions of overnight winter weather impacting local road conditions."

USD 453 Winter Weather Update (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)



Due to predictions of overnight winter weather impacting local road conditions, the decision has been made to cancel school for students and staff for Tuesday, February 18. pic.twitter.com/tynxck9sDY — Leavenworth USD 453 (@PeteTweets453) February 17, 2025

Tonganoxie USD 464 is also opting for a snow day on Tuesday.