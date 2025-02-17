Watch Now
UPDATES | Schools close Tuesday as Kansas City braces for snow, frigid temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant snow is poised to move into the area late Monday night and last through Tuesday evening.

Extreme cold also looks to settle into the area overnight and linger until Friday.

Check back for updates as the winter weather develops.

6:20 p.m. | Johnson County buildings and offices will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 18. There will be impacts to programs and services. Winter Weather Guide | Johnson County Kansas

5:10 p.m. | School districts are announcing no school tomorrow:

4:48 p.m. | Johnson County Micro Transit will not run Tuesday.

"Other service decisions will be made early in the morning," JoCo Transit shared in a social media post.

4:40 p.m. | A slew of school districts have decided to close or go virtual Tuesday. For example, Easton, Basehor-Linwood and Paola will close while learning will continue online for Leeton R-10.

Updates can be found here.

3:20 p.m. | The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has canceled trash pickup on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday's pickup was already delayed due to Presidents Day.

Wednesday's collection has been moved to Thursday, Thursday has been moved to Friday, and Friday has been moved to Saturday. Residents who have trash collected on Mondays and Tuesdays will be allowed two extra bags.

The city has also decided to close its facilities on Tuesday due to the inclement weather. Municipal Court hearings will be held virtually Tuesday.

2:15 p.m. | The National Weather Service said 0.9" of snow had fallen as of noon at the Kansas City International Airport.

1:53 p.m. | KSHB 41 has compiled a list of cold-weather resources. Those can be viewed here.

1 p.m. | The threat of cold temps and accumulating snow has forced soccer officials to delay Tuesday's match between Sporting KC and Inter Miami FC at Children's Mercy Park. So far, officials have delayed the game until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what we know.

12:45 p.m. | Leavenworth USD 453 has called off school for Tuesday based on "predictions of overnight winter weather impacting local road conditions."

Tonganoxie USD 464 is also opting for a snow day on Tuesday.

