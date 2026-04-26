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UPDATES | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for immediate Kansas City area until 7 p.m. Sunday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
SUNDAY MIDDAY WEATHER UPDATE
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threat
severe thunderstorm watch 4/26
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is monitoring impending severe weather in the Kansas City area, which could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Remember to stay weather aware.

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Follow our continuing coverage below.

12:15 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri, including the immediate Kansas City area, until 7 p.m. Sunday.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says storms will move into eastern Kansas around 2 p.m. and into Kansas City around 3 p.m., capable of mainly damaging wind and hail. A tornado can't be ruled out either, according to Peery.

11:50 p.m. | The start of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels has been moved to 3:10 p.m. due to the potential for severe weather.

11 a.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner says several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will begin later this afternoon and end early Monday morning.

Read more from Jeff in his weather blog.

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