UPDATES | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for immediate Kansas City area until 7 p.m. Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is monitoring impending severe weather in the Kansas City area, which could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Remember to stay weather aware.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

LINK | KSHB 41 Severe Alerts

Follow our continuing coverage below.

—

12:15 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri, including the immediate Kansas City area, until 7 p.m. Sunday.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says storms will move into eastern Kansas around 2 p.m. and into Kansas City around 3 p.m., capable of mainly damaging wind and hail. A tornado can't be ruled out either, according to Peery.

12PM SUN-- A severe thunderstorm watch, including Kansas City, is in effect until 7pm



Storms will move into eastern Kansas around 2pm Kansas City around 3pm, capable of mainly damaging wind and hail. A tornado can't be ruled out either. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/G9rf1AWdTq — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 26, 2026

11:50 p.m. | The start of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels has been moved to 3:10 p.m. due to the potential for severe weather.

First pitch for tonight's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels has been moved up to 3:10 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/hgYajmB44k — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2026

11 a.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner says several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will begin later this afternoon and end early Monday morning.

Read more from Jeff in his weather blog.

—