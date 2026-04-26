KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on severe weather, flash flooding threat

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are tracking yet another severe weather/flash flooding threat. The day started with a nice sunrise with some cirrus and altostratus and stratocumulus clouds. The sunset will be blocked by cumulonimbus clouds and many other types as the 1st round of thunderstorms arrives around 2-4 PM.

Jeff Penner

We are in a Flash Flood Watch for tonight into Monday. As of 945 AM the Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of northern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

We are in a level 3 of 5 severe weather threat.

Jeff Penner

Details on the severe weather and flash flooding threats are in the seven and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.