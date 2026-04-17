UPDATES | Some schools across Kansas City dismiss early over weather concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is once again under threat for all forms of severe weather Friday afternoon and early evening.

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Check back throughout the day for updates.

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Several school districts have announced or are considering an early dismissal Friday.

The Lee's Summit, Blue Springs and Independence school districts announced they will do early dismissal on Friday.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Here's the latest thoughts on today's forecast from the KSHB 41 Weather team:

You don’t need a meteorology degree for this one…



That radar look? Yeah… not great



After 2pm be ready for watches and warnings! #mowx #kswx #Kcwx pic.twitter.com/V4ng0zJeCS — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 17, 2026

KSHB 41 Weather Update

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