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UPDATES | Some schools across Kansas City dismiss early over weather concerns

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is once again under threat for all forms of severe weather Friday afternoon and early evening.

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Check back throughout the day for updates.

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Several school districts have announced or are considering an early dismissal Friday.

The Lee's Summit, Blue Springs and Independence school districts announced they will do early dismissal on Friday.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Here's the latest thoughts on today's forecast from the KSHB 41 Weather team:

KSHB 41 Weather Update

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