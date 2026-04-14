Good Tuesday, bloggers,

One severe threat down, three more to go. They are timed for this evening and night; Wednesday afternoon and evening; and Friday afternoon, evening and night.

Before we get to the next three events, here are a few pictures from last night. Thank you to everyone who sent pics in.

I want to thank Kyle Delphia for these incredible tornado shots he took off I-69 between Paola and Spring Hill.

"The sound from the tornado was unbelievable," Delphia said.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

I want to thank Erin Hultgren for sending these incredible pics from around 274th and Osawatomie Road near Hillsdale Lake.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here are three radar pics from the three big supercells we tracked. You just don't see this that often in our area.

We didn't even need to analyze the velocity, as the hooks were very impressive.

The first is from Hillsdale.

Jeff Penner

The second is from Ottawa.

Jeff Penner

The third is from Mound City/Pleasanton.

Jeff Penner

What a night! Wow.

Details on the next three severe weather threats are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on 3 More Severe Weather Threats

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