UPDATES | Tornado watch issued for immediate Kansas City area through 9 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is monitoring severe weather in the Kansas City area, just two days after tornadoes affected communities in Franklin, Miami, Linn and Bates counties.

Remember to stay weather aware.

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Follow along with all of our updates below.

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4:50 p.m. | Early reports from the National Weather Service say up to ping pong ball-sized hail fell in Osawatomie, and about 2" hail hit Paola.

KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa shared an image of golf ball-sized hail in Paola.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Hail in Paola on April 15, 2026

4:40 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penenr says the thunderstorm threat has shifted to mostly east of Interstate 35.

WEATHER UPDATE (4:40 PM):

The thunderstorm threat has shifted to mostly east of I-35. Some thunderstorms will produce 1" hail & 60 mph wind gusts, but as of this moment there are no severe thunderstorm warnings in the KC metro. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/LJ7xHNoxyy — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) April 15, 2026

4:20 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern and southwestern Miami County and northeastern and northwestern Linn County in Kansas, as well as northern Bates County and Cass County in Missouri until 5 p.m.

4:15pm--Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Harrisonville MO, Adrian MO and Garden City MO until 5:00 PM #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/GxSC9ftlfx — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 15, 2026

4 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Kansas City metro until 4:30 p.m.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with this storm over Kansas City.

KSHB 41

3:45 p.m. | The National Weather Service said a tornado watch has been issued for the immediate Kansas City area through 9 p.m.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery says storms will quickly move through and are capable of large hail, strong wind gusts and tornadoes.

3:35pm WED--A TORNADO WATCH including the Kansas City metro is in effect until 9pm



Storms will quickly move through capable of large hail, strong wind gusts, and tornadoes.



Please be ready to act on warnings! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/XLrtrdNOdJ — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 15, 2026

1:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner says we are tracking severe threats today and Friday before we get into a calmer period.

Today has the potential to be a significantly severe weather day, but, as usual, there are some limiting factors.

Details on the weather threats are in the 6 1/2-minute video below.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on 2 More Severe Threats, Today & Friday

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