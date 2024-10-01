Urbavore’s proposal for urban farm in Kansas City takes step backward after council committee says no to plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposal to save a Kansas City urban farm embroiled in a political battle took a step backward Tuesday.

The city council's Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee recommended the city council deny a rezoning and master planned development to keep the farm running.

The city council will review the recommendation at their 3 p.m. meeting Thursday at city hall.

Urbavore Urban Farm and Compost Collective KC operate at 5500 Bennington Ave.

Last year, it received four code violations after complaints from neighbors.

The violations kicked off a prolonged bureaucratic process involving several city departments and boards in an effort to create a master planned development.

Those actions essentially paved a way to resolve the code violations and allow Urbavore to operate under certain conditions.

It’s unclear if, or in what capacity, Urbavore could operate if the council votes down ordinance 240879 Thursday.

The council also will hear ordinance 240599 Thursday. The ordinance asks the city to block a piece of land Urbavore uses as the main entrance to its facility.

Over the past year, Urbavore has garnered broad public support from customers who buy its produce and other products.

Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley explained she does not support the master planned development because she would’ve rather seen Urbavore address issues before setting up shop in the neighborhood.

