USDA lifts 3-month ban on cattle, bison imports from Mexico

U.S. feedlots had been importing cattle from Mexico to bolster depleted inventories
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A herd of cattle is seen on a sub-zero Monday, Jan. 15 off of Nebraska Highway 79 near Snyder. Wind gusts pushed the wind chill temperature to the negative 20s.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture Saturday announced it would lift the three-month ban on cattle and bison imports from Mexico.

The ban went into effect in November 2024 after the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service detected New World Screwworm in southern Mexico.

In the following three months, officials in both countries say they worked to develop a “pre-clearance inspection and treatment protocol” they feel will ensure safe movement of livestock while “mitigating the threat of NWS.”

Officials expect imports of cattle and bison to resume to the United States in the next several days.

More information about animal health statuses is available on USDA’s website.

Trade publication Ad Week reported in November that U.S. feedlots had been purchasing Mexican cattle to meet demand as cattle inventories were at all-time lows.

