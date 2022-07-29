UVC light bulbs possible cause of reports of skin, eye irritation among patrons at Perry, KS bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating reports of skin and eye irritation of 15 people connected to a bar in Perry, Kansas.

According to a release Friday from KDHE, investigators believe the irritations are connected to people who visited the Perry Bar and Grill on July 21 or July 22.

Perry is northwest of Lawrence, Kansas.

KDHE investigators believe the cause of the skin and eye irritation can be traced back to UVC light bulbs installed at the bar on July 21.

UVC light bulbs are also known as germicidal lamps used to help disinfect air, water and non-porous surfaces.

But the Food and Drug Administration says there have been reports of skin and eye burns among people exposed to improperly installed UVC lamps.

KDHE says the UVC light bulbs at the bar were removed, and the facility reopened on July 25.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have visited the bar during the days between July 11 and July 25 to complete an online survey .

