Vandalized historic marker for Jackie Robinson to be moved to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historical marker that once stood in the birthplace of Jackie Robinson will soon be in Kansas City, Missouri.

The marker was struck by gunfire in February 2021 and has since been replaced, but now the damaged marker will go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The museum's president, Bob Kendrick, said the marker will be displayed as a testament to Robinson's legacy. Robinson was a Kansas City Monarch in the Negro Leagues. He became the first player to break Major League Baseball's color barrier.

"It will also remind us, there is still work left to be done as we continue to try to bridge the gap, the racial divide in this country," Kendrick said.

Kendrick said that divide is why the museum won't fix any damage to the marker. He hopes it will arrive before April 15, which is Jackie Robinson Day.