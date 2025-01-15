Vehicle drives over water hose, leaving KCK firefighter 'severely injured'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter was injured after a vehicle ran over a water hose while crews were battling a fire on Monday.

IAFF Local 64, the union that represents firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and dispatchers in KCK, posted about the incident on social media.

According to the union, once the resident ran over the hose, it caught onto the vehicle's frame and was pulled from a hydrant.

The hose later struck the firefighter in the process.

"As firefighters, we work in unpredictable and dangerous conditions. We rely not only on our training but also on the public’s attention to detail to ensure everyone's safety," the union said in the post. "Something as seemingly simple as avoiding driving over a fire hose or pulling over to the right when emergency vehicles are responding can make all the difference."

The union said the incident serves as a reminder of how things can quickly escalate for firefighters while on the job.

