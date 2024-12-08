'Victims are the cause of their own demise': Independence Police Chief speaks at department support rally

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — On Saturday, Independence residents offered prayers of support to the Independence Police Department. The prayer vigil is in response to a police shooting that killed Maria Pike and her infant Destinii in early November.

"Our community is massively supportive of public safety and of this police department specifically and we cannot thank them enough for that," expressed Adam Dustman, Independence Chief of Police.

Will Shaw/KSHB Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman speaks to media at a vigil offering support for Independence Police Department.

Chief Dustman last spoke to the media on November 8 at a press conference following the death of Pike and her baby. Two Independence police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Oval Springs Apartments on November 7. On November 27, Independence Police released edited body camera footage from the officer who discharged his weapon. Maria Pike is seen in the footage wielding a knife at officers with Baby Destinii in her arms

"We will have no further comment on the investigation until the conclusion," added Dustman.

Former Independence Police Chief Gary George spoke to approximately 20 residents offering support to the Independence Police Department

Will Shaw/KSHB Gary George, Former Independence Police Chief

"We're all here today because I've been seeing all the negative out there about IPD on this shooting... It's horrible," said George. "It's horrible that we had a mother and a baby killed."

George told the public it must examine what caused Pike and Destinii's death. He among others, offered condolences to the grieving family.

Following his condolences and acknowledgment of the incident he stated, "Sometimes the victims cause their own demise and what happened to this baby... But, please support the city, especially Chief Dustman and the Independence Police Department."

Will Shaw/KSHB Independence residents hold a vigil in support of Independence Police Department.

On Saturday, KSHB 41 asked Dustman a number of questions including the department's stance on George's statement.

Dustman responded, "I know you want to get into the specifics of that day and we're not going to, we're not going to continue to go down that road.I will come in and I will talk about that at the end of this."

KSHB 41 asked a second time for his department's stance on George's statement.

"I think it's situationally dependent," Dustman said.

Will Shaw/KSHB

Since the death of Pike and Destinii, KSHB 41 has repeatedly invited Chief Dustman for a sit down interview. His office recently denied participation in a report with the KSHB I-Teaminvolving transparency in its Use of Force policy.

"I would push back a little bit, Ryan on the fact that you don't know what the policy is. The policy is there almost entirely," Dustman told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa. "The redacted portions that are there, are there for a reason. And that is allowed for us to redact, under Missouri State law for tactics and methods we engage in... There's a reason that carve out exists."

Ryan Takeo/KSHB Independence Use of Force Policy with redacted clauses.

Agencies in Clay County, Lee's Summit, and Liberty answered KSHB 41's request for its Use of Force policy. Independence Police Department was the only policy submitted with redacted clauses. Dustman told KSHB 41, the carve out is for officer safety and to avoid sharing its use of force methods with the public.

"I don't have a problem with that. I don't think that is a lack of transparency. It's a metric to safeguard public safety and the operational integrity of what we do," added Dustman.

KSHB 41 News staff Maria Pike and her daughter, Destinii

City Council members, the Independence City Manager, and former law enforcement were in attendance at Saturday's vigil.

The investigation has been taken over by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and is still on-going.

