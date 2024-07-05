VIDEO | Fireworks light up sky at National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks celebration organizers have been scrambling all week to prevent severe storms and heavy rainfall from affecting their displays.

On Thursday night, the patience of thousands of onlookers was rewarded with a stunning show against the backdrop of the Liberty Memorial at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 photographer Jake Weller was on the grounds capturing the show. You can watch his highlights in the video player below.

VIDEO: Fireworks light up sky at National World War I Museum and Memorial

—

