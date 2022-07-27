KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends, family and colleagues of fallen officer Daniel Vasquez honored the life of their friend, and brother Wednesday morning.

Some officers who knew Vasquez spoke during the funeral, including one officer who was in the same academy class as Vasquez, and another officer who was Vasquez's roommate while he was in the academy.

Nicholas Pablo, an officer who was in the same academy class as Vasquez and Blaize Madrid-Evans, stood up to the podium alongside two fellow officers and gave an emotional speech about how tough it was for him and his fellow classmates to lose another member of their class.

"No words can describe the brokenness, heartache and tears that myself, our academy classmates, family and friends are feeling right now," Pablo said while trying to hold his tears as much as he could.

Steve Emmons, who was roommates with Vasquez while he was still in the academy, tried to lighten the mood of the somber crowd by giving a funny story about Vasquez and his love life.

"I gave Vasquez a few pointers about surviving the academy," Emmons said. "Some of those pointers include avoid the drama and don't go looking for love among your classmates."

The line gave a good amount of laughs in the audience.

North Kansas City Chief of Police Kevin Freeman said Vasquez was what the department looks for in its officers.

"We always talk in our hiring process that we aren't looking just to hire cops, we're looking to hire great people that are a right fit for North Kansas City," Freeman said, "In his short career, Daniel proved 1,000 percent he was that person."

Officer Vasquez was laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

