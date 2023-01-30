VIDEO: Grass near parking lot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ablaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl , grass near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gate 7 caught fire.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews fought the blaze with two brush trucks and three additional pumpers. The brush trucks had been on scene already as a precaution.

KCPD reports the fire started around 9:50 p.m. and was out before 10:30 p.m.

Caroline grass fire

"Dry grass conditions and winds along with having a water source were challenging," KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said in a statement.

Reporter Megan Abundis captured the scene from Lot H.

Megan Abundis/KSHB 41

KCFD said traffic was minimally impacted and was set to fully reopen 10 minutes after the blaze was extinguished.

