Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: Grass near parking lot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ablaze

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews worked to extinguish a grass fire after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
gehafire.JPG
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 23:37:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, grass near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gate 7 caught fire.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews fought the blaze with two brush trucks and three additional pumpers. The brush trucks had been on scene already as a precaution.

KCPD reports the fire started around 9:50 p.m. and was out before 10:30 p.m.

Caroline grass fire

"Dry grass conditions and winds along with having a water source were challenging," KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said in a statement.

Reporter Megan Abundis captured the scene from Lot H.

IMG_2704.JPEG

KCFD said traffic was minimally impacted and was set to fully reopen 10 minutes after the blaze was extinguished.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.