VIDEO | Overland Park firefighters put out Friday morning blaze; 1 adult injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One person was injured in an Overland Park house fire late Friday morning.

Crews were called to 120th & Roe about 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from the garage of a single family, two-story home, with everyone reported out safely.

One resident suffered burns and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire significantly damaged the garage, a vehicle, one upstairs bedroom and portions of the exterior. The home suffered significant smoke damage throughout.

The Red Cross has been called to assist one adult and one child with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

