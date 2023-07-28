Vigil to honor 680 of Kansas City's unsolved homicide victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several advocacy groups across the Kansas City area are hosting a virtual vigil for the city’s unsolved homicide victims Friday morning.

This year, Corey’s Network, Momma On a Mission and the AdHoc Group Against Crime are honoring 680 unsolved homicide victims by posting a new victim’s picture every five minutes on Facebook.

Michelle Norris, co-founder of Corey’s Network, has spent the last 10 years of her life with a broken heart.

“Corey is my 22-year-old son, he was murdered in 2013,” she said. “Actually, on July 27, 2013, is when he first died in my arms.”

But through the grief, she’s found hope, and a way to honor her son. It’s why she helped start Corey’s Network, an advocacy group that supports victims of homicide.

“What we’ve done is, we’ve collected over 680 unsolved homicides from 1970 forward," Norris said. "And what we try to do is honor all their loved ones as well, to let people know their lost loved one is still important, that somebody is still praying for them, still caring for them, and still wants you to seek justice."

She’s preparing to honor the 680 homicide victims by putting out fliers and giving loved ones a space to see their faces.

Norris said her own son’s homicide was unsolved for years, which commits her to helping others even more.

“Really no one really understands what you’re going through unless they’ve gone through it themselves,” she said.

There’s also an in-person vigil for those who want to connect with others going through this.

That will vigil is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence.

