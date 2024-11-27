Viral KCK Wiffle ball players behind 'Salvy's Sandlot' present Salvador Peréz with Musial Award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Since August, a band of Kansas City, Kansas, backyard Wiffle ball players have been a viral sensation.

"It was probably the coolest thing I’ll ever get to do," Cameron Lard said.

Al Miller/KSHB Cameron Lard, 'Salvy's Sandlot'

KSHB 41 first reported on a surprise visit from Royals catcher Salvador Peréz.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Lesley Lard, caught wind on social media. It gained airtime on numerous platforms and broadcast programs.

The backyard Wiffle ball diamond was later dubbed 'Salvy's Sandlot,' and the group of boys were invited to pregame batting practice in September.

Kansas City, Kansas, Wiffle ballers get unexpected visit from Salvador Perez

"It almost feels like I'm in the MLB," Cameron Lard said. "I keep on meeting these MLB players — it's an amazing feeling.”

Following the boys' visit to batting practice at Kauffman Stadium, Cameron Lard's mom received a call inviting the boys to the Musial Awards in St. Louis.

'Salvy's Sandlot' presented Peréz with his award over the weekend.

Musial Awards Salvador Perez gives a high five to 'Salvy's Sandlot' after accepting a 2024 Musial Award.

"The Musial Awards is all about character and sportsmanship," Lesley Lard said. "It's a good influence for them. The small things make a big impact; I can tell a difference from the beginning of this to now in how they act around other people."

Lesley Lard Cameron and Lesley Lard remaking a picture she took with her father at the ALDS a decade ago.

On Tuesday, KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa met with 'Salvy's Sandlot,' who continue to play Wiffle ball as the temperatures begin to drop.

"It’s surreal," Myles Roberson said. "I hope to be a better player and a better person, I can't do like everything they do. On the field I can have good sportsmanship and over here have good sportsmanship."

Al Miller/KSHB Myles Roberson, 'Salvy's Sandlot'

Roberson was one of eight who presented the award to Peréz.

"I can't wait to come back here everyday and play baseball," Roberson said.

According to the Musial Awards website, recipients must embody class and character Stan Musial displayed during his career.

Notable recipients of the award are not limited to baseball and include golfer Arnold Palmer, hockey player Wayne Gretzky, and Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

Lesley Lard 'Salvy's Sandlot' and Ozzie Smith at 2024 Musial Awards.

"They’re kids and this is the guy they look up to on the field and now off the field," Lesley Lard said. "He will be the jersey on their back forever probably.”

'Salvy's Sandlot' is approaching its final inning for the 2024 season. The boys are optimistic the legacy built in their backyard ball field will continue this spring.

Ryan Gamboa KCK neighborhood boys posing with an autographed baseball bat, gifted from Salvador Perez.

"I can see a bright future," Cameron Lard said.

The 2024 Musial Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 29. Check your local listings for the airtime in your city.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.