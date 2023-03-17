Watch Now
Visitation, procession set for fallen Hermann, Missouri, police officer

Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have a chance to pay its respects to fallen Hermann, Missouri, police officer Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith this weekend.

Griffith was shot and killed last Sunday night while responding to a call at a convenience store in the popular tourist town along the Missouri River.

Fellow officer Adam Sullentrop also was shot during the encounter and continues to recover in a hospital.

A visitation for Griffiths is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Owensville, Missouri, High School Gymnasium, 3336 Missouri 19 in Owensville. Funeral services, which also will be at the high school, are scheduled for 2 p.m.

The procession is set to begin after the funeral and will leave the high school on a route ending at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.

The suspected shooter was apprehended after a standoff with police.

