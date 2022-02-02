Volunteers take Kansas City first responders to work in winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter weather always brings out the best in Kansas City.

A Facebook group called Inclement Weather Transportation KCK/KCMO is dedicated to helping first responders and health care workers get to their shifts safely.

The group has hundreds of volunteers with vehicles designed for rough conditions that stand by for a message from someone who needs a ride.

Kansas City native Perry Jordan has been giving rides in his 1999 4-wheel-drive Jeep Cherokee for several years now.

"You know they do so much for us, I think it's the least we can do to make sure that they are getting to work safely, they put their life on the line for us every day," Jordan said.

Jordan also loves being able to get out and about in his jeep.

"It's one of those things where if I got in an accident with this today, or if somebody slid into me I'm not going to be upset, it's not my only means to work, it's strictly a play toy," Jordan said.

While volunteers in the group will give rides to workers in other industries too, they try to prioritize first responders and health care workers.

Jordan said Wednesday was slower than in years past, but he did make three trips to local hospitals and said all three health care workers couldn't have been more grateful.

Winter storms like this are a double win for guys like him.

"It's a lot of fun, you get to go out and there is no one on the roads and you just kind of explore and do your thing and help out the community," Jordan said.